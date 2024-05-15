La Liga: Real Madrid score five, Mallorca close in on safety

Madrid, May 15 La Liga champions Real Madrid continued their preparations for the Champions League final with a 5-0 win at home to Deportivo Alaves.

The game kicked off after Madrid celebrated their 36th league title in front of their fans and the celebration continued with three goals before halftime.

Jude Bellingham chipped home only 10 minutes into the game. Then, Vinicius Jr tapped home after good work from Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde scored with a powerful shot in first half injury time to make it 3-0 at the break, reports Xinhua.

Vinicius Jr added a fourth in the 69th minute after a pass from Bellingham and Arda Guler netted his third goal in recent weeks after getting on the end of Rodrygo's wayward shot.

Girona's chances of finishing second suffered a major setback as they lost 1-0 to Villarreal, in only their second home defeat of the season.

Girona had a couple of decent chances in the first half, with Artem Dovbyk guilty of missing both, and they were punished in the 58th minute by Bertrand Traore's angled shot that went in at the fat post.

The result leaves Girona a point behind Barcelona, who have played a game less, while Villarreal still have a chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

Mallorca claimed a vital point in their efforts to avoid relegation, with a 1-1 draw away to Osasuna.

Jon Moncayola put Osasuna ahead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the first half, but Sergi Darder equalized from a loose ball following a 65th minute corner.

Mallorca will be safe if Cadiz fail to win away to Sevilla on Wednesday night.

