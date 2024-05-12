LaLiga: Real Madrid tame relegated Granada; Mallorca takes vital win

Madrid, May 12 Already-confirmed LaLiga champions Real Madrid ended a perfect week when they won 4-0 away against Granada.

Madrid traveled to the south of Spain after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League final with a 2-1 home win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti made many changes to his side, but after a difficult opening 35 minutes, Madrid whitewashed the rival that will play next season in the second division.

Left back Fran Garcia opened the scoring after a pass from youngster Arda Guler and then returned the favor for the Turk to double the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Brahim Diaz added Madrid's third four minutes after the break and scored his second in the 59th minute of the game.

Giovanni Gonzalez's scrappy 29th-minute goal gave Mallorca a vital 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas to lift them nine points clear of the relegation zone and pile the pressure on Cadiz who will face Getafe at home on Sunday.

Mallorca's win also means that Granada's descent to the second division was confirmed before they kicked off their match against Real Madrid.

Athletic Club Bilbao's chances of qualifying for the Champions League look to have ended after their 2-2 draw at home to Osasuna, but they showed spirit to overcome a host of absences to come back from 2-0 down.

Raul Garcia put Osasuna ahead in the 40th minute and Ruben Garcia doubled their lead early in the second half. Inaki Williams pulled a goal back for Athletic with a powerful 57th-minute shot and Asier Villalibre poked home in the 96th minute after an error from visiting goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Alexander Sorloth scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season as Villarreal beat Sevilla 3-2, with the Norwegian heading the winner with virtually the last action of the game.

Sevilla had led twice after Youssef En-Nesyri scored a 25th-minute penalty and then added a second in the 43rd minute after Sorloth's first of the game had leveled the score.

Yerson Mosquera made it 2-2 with only seven minutes left to play and Villarreal also had a goal ruled out for offside, moments before Sorloth's winner.

On Friday, second-placed Girona were held 2-2 away by Alaves after twice leading against the rival that only had pride to play for.

Eric Garcia headed Girona into an early lead, but Jon Guridi's first of the game made it 1-1 in the 12th minute.

Yangel Herrera's low shot put Girona back ahead just before halftime, but Guridi scrambled home his second of the game in the ninth minute of injury time for a share of the points which means Barcelona can go second if they beat Real Sociedad on Monday night.

