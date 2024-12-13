Lanka T10 Super League: Rain continues to play spoilsport, all three matches called off

Kandy, Dec 13 Rain continued to play spoilsport in the ongoing Lanka T10 Super League tournament taking place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, forcing the postponement of all three matches on Day 3. All three matches of the competition were declared washed out on Friday. This is the first full washout in the tournament after one or two matches were impacted in the previous days.

The first clash of the day on Friday was between Nuwara Eliya Kings and Galle Marvels and saw just 5.5 overs being bowled. Marvels who were batting first had scored 53/4 before rain arrived.

The other two fixtures, Kandy Bolts vs Jaffna Titans and Colombo Jaguars vs Hambantota Bangla Tigers were called off without even the toss being conducted.

Jaffna Titans are sitting at the helm of the points table with five points and two wins under their belt. Galle Marvels are second with four points while Nuwara Eliya Kings follow them at three with three points as all their matches have been abandoned due to rain.

Kandy Bolts, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Colombo Jaguars are yet to open their account and are placed at number four, five and six respectively.

