LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, tallying 38 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.Over the course of 20 year career, LeBron James has amassed a great many accolades. With multiple NBA titles, MVP awards and All-Star selections, James has already established himself as among the greatest to play the game.

However, his performance against the OKC Thunder was a historical one. In the process of scoring 36 points by the third-quarter itself, LeBron made NBA history by becoming the NBA's leader in scoring. Having been one of the most scrutinized athletes in sporting history, LeBron has garnered love and hate alike. However, as James solidifies his legacy, several noteworthy figures in the basketball world and media showed their love for the LA Lakers superstar. The game saw the likes of Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Bad Bunny and Denzel Washington among other well-known celebrities in attendance. With the media and sports personalities congratulating the "King" on the night of his crowning achievement. Currently facing a significant deficit in the fourth-quarter, the Purple and Gold are one the verge of losing their second consecutive game. This would potentially put them even further behind in the West leaderboard.