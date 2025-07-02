Leverkusen sign Jarell Quansah from Liverpool until 2030

Leverkusen, July 2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen have signed the England U21 international and European champion Jarell Quansah in a 35 million Euros deal. The central defender joins Leverkusen from Premier League champions Liverpool on a contract to June 30, 2030, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who was handed his debut for Liverpool at senior level by Jurgen Klopp in the come-from-behind victory at Newcastle United in August 2023, racked up 58 senior appearances, three goals, and Premier League and Carabao Cup titles for Liverpool before his switch to the Bundesliga side on Wednesday.

"I was able to get a good impression of the team and the club when Liverpool played Leverkusen in the Champions League last season. A brilliant team – for the first hour they played like almost no other side at Anfield," Quansah will wear the number four jersey at Leverkusen said.

“The ambitious targets here were clearly explained to me during the negotiations. It's a great role and challenge for me to be part of the current Leverkusen rebuild," he added.

His last act for Liverpool was lifting the Premier League trophy in front of home supporters.

Quansah was part of the England side that won the European Under-21 Championship by beating Germany in the final on Saturday. He was one of the most impressive defenders at the tournament, was a regular starter and absolutely key performer in his team.

Quansah's move is the third deal between the clubs this summer after Liverpool signed midfielder Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong.

"We are very happy to be been able to sign Jarell Quansah, one of the most promising English central defenders. He made a very impressive contribution to a Liverpool defence full of world-class players. Jarell will give our defence extra dynamism, tempo and strength in winning the ball and he will also be another, very important element of the Werkself of the future," said Leverkusen managing director sport Simon Rolfes.

