LIV Golf announces star-studded lineup for International Series tournament in India

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], January 3 : LIV Golf recently announced its star-studded lineup for the first-ever International Series tournament in India, scheduled to take place at the prestigious DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from January 30 to February 2, 2025.

As part of the Asian Tour's International Series, the tournament features a 2 million USD prize purse and promises to be a milestone event for Indian golf, with a lineup of global icons and rising stars.

The event will see some of the biggest names in golf showcasing their skills on Indian soil. Bryson DeChambeau, the U.S. Open Champion celebrated for his power-driven and innovative approach, will headline the tournament. Known as the "Mad Scientist" for his analytical style, DeChambeau's memorable 2020 US Open victory made waves in the golfing world, and his debut in India is eagerly anticipated.

Joining DeChambeau is Paul Casey, a globally renowned player whose illustrious career includes numerous international victories. Known for his competitive spirit and consistency, Casey brings significant prestige to the event.

India's own Anirban Lahiri, a source of immense pride for the nation, will bring his formidable skills to the competition, giving local fans a reason to cheer as he competes on home soil. Lahiri has represented India at the Olympics and has multiple international wins to his name, making him one of the country's finest golf ambassadors.

Adding to the star power is Joaquin Niemann, captain of Torque GC, who finished as the runner-up in the 2024 LIV Golf League Individual Championship. Niemann's meteoric rise in global golf rankings includes nine worldwide wins by April 2022. In 2023, he led Torque GC to four team victories, while individually claiming titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Jeddah in 2024. His triumph at the 2024 PIF Saudi International secured him the International Series Rankings Champion title.

Another exciting addition is Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who achieved his first LIV Golf individual title at LIV Golf Houston in 2024. With nine professional wins to his name and a career-high world ranking of 44, Ortiz has also consistently delivered strong performances, including his victory at the 2024 International Series Oman.

The lineup also includes Harold Varner III, celebrated for his unforgettable victory at LIV Golf DC in 2024. Varner, who has three top-level wins, famously won the 2022 PIF Saudi International with a dramatic 92-foot eagle putt. His performances are a testament to his ability to shine under pressure.

Mito Pereira, a 10-time professional tournament winner, adds further depth to the roster. A close friend of his Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, Pereira's career highlights include leading the 2022 PGA Championship through 54 holes before finishing third. Pereira also represented Chile at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sebastian Munoz, a seasoned Colombian professional, completes the Torque GC team lineup. With four professional wins, Munoz has represented Colombia in international competitions, including a thrilling seven-man playoff for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

His experience and skill make him a valuable addition to the roster.

The International Series India 2025 marks the opening of a 10-event calendar for the year, serving as a gateway for players aiming to qualify for the LIV Golf League. Hosted at the DLF Golf and Country Club, known for its world-class facilities and challenging course design, the event is set to redefine golf standards in India.

Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF said "DLF consistently represents the best-in-class across property development and real estate in India, and this groundbreaking partnership with LIV Golf and The International Series fits our outlook, bringing a best-in-class sporting event to India and showcasing our offering in and around DLF Golf and Country Club.

"We are confident the course will offer the world's best a stern test, and we are looking forward to welcoming India's golf fans - and sports fans from all over the world - to experience Gurugram and India."

This landmark tournament underscores India's growing prominence on the global sports map, offering an unforgettable experience for golf enthusiasts worldwide. Further announcements, including additional players and event details, are expected in the coming weeks, building anticipation for an incredible start to the 2025 golf season.

