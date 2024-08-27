Maharaja Trophy T20: Manohar’s heroics power Shivamogga Lions to victory over Gulbarga Mystics

Bengaluru, Aug 27 Abhinav Manohar's rampant knock of unbeaten 76 helped the Shivamogga Lions make it three wins in a row with a six-wicket victory over the Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 cricket tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Abhinav Manohar's blazing unbeaten 76 was studded with nine towering sixes, and Rohan Naveen's rapid 36 not out off 14 balls, powered the Lions past the challenging 206-run target, keeping them in contention for a semifinal spot.

Earlier, half-centuries by Smaran R. (63) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) helped Gulbarga Mystics deliver a strong performance, setting up a high-scoring encounter. Shivamogga Lions roared to life in their chase, racing to 33 runs before Dheeraj Mohan (18) fell to Yashovardhan Parantap in the fourth over. Nihal Ullal (32) and Bharath Dhuri (14) then guided the Lions to 53/1 by the end of the Power-play.

Dhuri’s dismissal in the eighth over, courtesy of Praveen Dubey, brought Abhinav Manohar (76*) to the crease. Manohar wasted no time, immediately dispatching Dubey for two towering sixes in the same over. Manohar and Ullal built a partnership, adding 29 runs before Dubey struck again, removing Ullal. At 99/3 after 12 overs, the match was evenly poised.

Hardik Raj (17) then joined Manohar, ensuring the Lions remained in the hunt. Dubey’s 13th over proved costly, leaking 20 runs, including three sixes—two of which came from Hardik Raj-on consecutive deliveries. Despite Manohar’s clearing the ropes at regular intervals, the required run rate continued to climb. The Lions suffered a setback in the 15th over when Hardik Raj was dismissed by Abhishek Prabhakar.

With 68 runs needed from the final five overs, Rohan Naveen (36 not out) and Abhinav Manohar took charge, dismantling the Gulbarga Mystics’ bowling attack. A game-changing 19th over, which yielded 20 runs, swung the match in Shivamogga’s favour. Naveen’s blistering 14-ball 36, featuring three sixes and three fours, combined with Manohar’s additional 38 runs in the last five overs, including four sixes, powered the Lions to a thrilling finish at 207/4 in 19.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, the Gulbarga Mystics’ innings began on a shaky note as Vasuki Koushik pulled off a sensational catch off his own bowling to dismiss Luvnith Sisodia (0) in the first over.

Devdutt Padikkal (50) then took centerstage, launching Anand Doddamani for a six over long-off and following it up with three consecutive boundaries through the covers. The Mystics ended the Power-play at 45/1. Sourab Muttur (15) provided support to Padikkal with the duo putting together a 75-run partnership before Muttur was dismissed by Hardik Raj in the ninth over. Padikkal reached his half-century off 35 balls, laced with eight fours and a six, before falling to Ashok D in the tenth over.

Smaran R. (63) dominated the middle overs, forming a 62-run stand with Vyshak Vijaykumar in just 32 deliveries. Although Ashok D claimed his second wicket through Vijaykumar, the damage had been done — Vyshak had struck five fours and a six in his 21-ball knock, pushing Gulbarga to 141/4 after 15.1 overs.

Smaran continued his onslaught, hammering Bharath Duri for a six and a four before sending Avinash D. over deep midwicket for two consecutive sixes, racing to a 26-ball fifty.

In the final over, Smaran unleashed two consecutive sixes off Sharath H.S. before being trapped LBW. Praveen Dubey, who chipped in with an unbeaten 12-ball cameo, capped off with a six and a four in the final two deliveries, taking the Mystics to a formidable total of 206/5.

Brief scores:

Gulbarga Mystics 206/5 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 50, Smaran R. 63, Vyshak Vijaykumar 38; Ashok D 2-24) lost to Shivamogga Lions 207/4 in 19.1 overs (Nihal Ullal 32, Abhinav Manohar 76 not out, off 34 balls, Rohan Naveen 36 not out) by 6 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor