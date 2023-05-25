Malaysia Masters 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarter-finals

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 25 : India's leading men's and women's singles shuttlers Prannoy HS and PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu comfortably got the better of Aya Ohori of Japan 21-16, 21-11 in 40 minutes in pre-quarters and will lock horns with China's Zhang Yi Man to book a spot in the semifinals.

Continuing his brilliant run in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event, Prannoy defeated All England champion Li Shi Feng of China with a superb come-from-behind victory 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the Round of 16. He will face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the last-8 round on Friday.

Men's singles shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later in the day.

This year is an important one for Indian shuttlers as they will be competing in Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 where they will be competing in both singles, doubles and team events.

Sindhu bagged a bronze in the team event in 2014 while she won a silver in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Overall Sindhu has an impressive record in multi-sporting events as she bagged a gold in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and won a silver and bronze in Rio Olympics 2016 and Tokyo Olympics respectively.

Lakshya Sen too will be eager to perform after winning gold in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and he was also part of the team that won the Thomas Cup in the same year.

