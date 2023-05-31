Mamata joins protest rally in Kolkata on wrestlers' issue

Kolkata, May 31 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a rally to protest against the recent manhandling of the wrestlers by Delhi Police.

On Tuesday only, she had advised state sports Minister Arup Biswas to organise the protest rally involving the people from the sports fraternity.

Just before the protest rally started at around 4 p.m., Biswas announced that there will be surprise midway. When the rally reached Bhawanipur area, the Chief Minister joined the rally along with a placard reading "We want Justice."

Previously too, Banerjee had been vocal about the manhandling of wrestlers and claimed that the harassment of the wrestlers, who had brought prestige and honour for the country, is a matter of shame for the country.

At the end of the rally, she said that it is a matter of shame that the wrestlers even went to the bank of River Ganga to discard medals there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor