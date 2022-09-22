Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai dedicate TT gold to Surtis

Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai dedicated Gujarat's historic National Games men's Table Tennis gold medal to Surtis, the people of the city privileged to be the first to turn the spotlight on the 36th National Games.

India No.3 Harmeet Desai said Surat has always been lucky for him. "I have always performed well in my home city and the people of Surat have always blessed me since my childhood. I would dedicate this gold to them," he said after Gujarat blanked Delhi 3-0 in the men's final on Wednesday.

The other Surti in the Gujarat team, Manav Thakkar said he was extremely happy to get gold for his team on his Games debut. "Not only am I playing in Surat for the first time but also this is my first National Games. We have started off with gold. It's a perfect start for me," the 22-year-old Thakkar said.

The youngest member of the team, Vadodara boy, Manush Shah credited Manav Thakkar for giving the team a flying start and Harmeet for keeping the momentum going against Delhi.

"The pressure I took on myself before the match proved to be good as I could finish well," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor