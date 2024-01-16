Maninder Singh powers Bengal Warriors to clinical win over Bengaluru Bulls in historic 1000th PKL match

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 : Maninder Singh produced a masterclass as the Bengal Warriors defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match on Monday. Maninder scored 9 points, meanwhile, defender Shubham Shinde scored 7 tackle points. Bharat was the lone performer for the Bulls with 10 points on the night.

Bharat picked up a few raid points as the Bulls took the lead at 5-2 in the 5th minute. Maninder Singh pulled off a double-point raid to take out Bharat and Surjeet Singh, but the Bulls still held the lead at 9-7 in the 12th minute. However, defenders Shubham Shinde and Jaskirat Singh picked up tackle points as the Warriors levelled the scores at 11-11 in the 16th minute.

Moments later, Nitin Kumar took out Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal to help the Warriors inflict an all-out and take a decent lead at 15-11. Shubham Shinde and Maninder Singh continued to shine in the defence and raiding departments as the Warriors went into the break leading at 19-12.

Bharat effected a raid and Surjeet Singh tackled Maninder Singh in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Warriors still held the lead at 19-16. However, the Bulls inflicted an all-out and inched ahead at 21-20 in the 28th minute. But Shubham Shinde tackled Bharat and kept the Warriors in the game at 23-24 in the 31st minute.

The Warriors rode on the momentum and carried out an all-out to take a decent lead at 32-27 in the 37th minute. Maninder Singh pulled off another double-point raid late in the game as the Warriors closed out a clinical victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor