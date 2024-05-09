McLaren's Lando Norris believes his team can "100 per cent" contend for title next season

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Days after winning his first Formula One race, British driver Lando Norris believed McLaren could "100 per cent" win the constructor championship of the upcoming F1 season.

In the recently concluded Miami Grand Prix, Norris won his first F1 race after beating Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver dominated the early portions of Sunday's race but lost the lead to Norris due to a mid-race safety car, with the Dutchman stopping just before it was deployed and the Briton changing tyres beneath it.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Norris said McLaren has two "great drivers" and has an amazing team that will help them to win the championship in the upcoming season.

"100 per cent. I am saying that still with my feet on the ground. I want to believe that we have two great drivers. We have an amazing team behind us and we are closer than ever," Norris was quoted by SkySports as saying.

The 24-year-old driver said the British Formula team can take the next step in the 2025 season.

"As much as I said at the beginning of this year that we can win races, I should have the confidence to say next year we can go for the next step," he added.

Norris also feels that McLaren can compete against Red Bull in the ongoing season. He added they are looking forward to an "exciting" season.

"Absolutely, we can win more races this year. I think we can compete against Red Bull. I think we're looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull and Ferrari," he added.

Currently, Verstappen has been leading the 2024 driver standings with 136 points. While Norris holds the fourth place with 83 points. On the other hand, Red Bull stands on top of the drivers' standings with 239 points. Scuderia Ferrari holds the second place with 187 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor