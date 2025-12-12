"Memorable day for me": Praggnanandhaa interacts with children at Dharavi Chess Championship 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : India Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa said that it was a memorable day for him after he interacted with childrens during the Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Praggnanandhaa emphasised that they are getting good suport from the government.

"This is a memorable day for me to interact with many children here who are very excited for chess...From here it is just onwards and upwards for them and the game...We are getting good support from the government," he said.

The Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 witnessed an inspiring convergence of talent and aspiration as Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa spent the day with young chess players from across the neighbourhood, motivating them to dream boldly and think strategically. More than 400 students from over 30 schools participated in this year's tournament.

Praggnanandhaa inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp, followed by short exhibition matches that delighted the children. He interacted extensively with participants, urging them to pursue chess with sincerity and to treat setbacks as stepping stones. His presence added a memorable and aspirational dimension to the day.

A lively atmosphere filled the District Sports Club as students, teachers and families came together to celebrate learning and healthy competition. Several first-time entrants participated, and girls' teams delivered particularly strong performances, underscoring the widening reach of the sport.

Speaking to the students, the 19-year-old Grandmaster said, "I am going back with much more. The energy, resilience and curiosity of Dharavi kids is amazing." Encouraging them to believe in their potential, he added, "Your background is your story, not your limitation."

Praggnanandhaa later awarded trophies and certificates to winners in the junior and senior categories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor