Men's ODI WC: Anamul Haque replaces injured Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh squad

Dhaka, Nov 7 Wicket-keeper batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been named as a replacement for Shakib al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad after the skipper was ruled out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a fractured left index finger of his left hand.

Shakib suffered the injury during his innings of 82 against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday. The team's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan has said that "Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers."

He underwent an emergency X-ray after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, the ICC release read.

Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in his absence.

Anamul has featured in international cricket for more than a decade now, having made his ODI debut in 2012. In 45 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has 1258 ODI runs, which includes three tons, at an average of 29.95.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

