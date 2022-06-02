MMA fighter Gurdarshan Mangat remarks audience will witness his most dominant version against Fairtex

Ahead of his clash against Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) artist Gurdarshan Mangat said that audience will get to see his most dominant version of himself in the bout.

ONE Championship (ONE) is set to host the much anticipated ONE 158 this week featuring some of the fiercest MMA face-offs ever. The groundbreaker Mangat will face Fairtex at the event.

The card entailing Gurdarshan Mangat vs Yodkaikaew Fairtex is witnessing a stem-winding response from fans in India.

Speaking about his prep for tomorrow's match against Yodkaikaew Fairtex, Mangat exclaimed, "I think you are going to see the most dominant version of myself. I have improved everywhere and am set to make this an out and out one-sided victory. I am a well-versed mixed martial artist and I think I will be too much for 'Y2K' in this fight. You are going to see someone who is going to be a serious championship contender in the future."

"Whoever is the champ of the flyweights is basically the best pound-for-pound guy in ONE Championship. I think that is the deepest division in ONE, it is the toughest, and so the Champ is firmly on top of the mountain and I believe that is exactly where I am headed," he added.

Talking about his chances in the Flyweight division, Mangat stated that he needs to focus on winning the next 2-3 fights to be able to come one step closer to become the ultimate FlyWeight champion.

Yodkaikaew Fairtex will have a tough task when he faces Gurdarshan Mangat after his 3 back-to-back losses in the previous matches.

The action will take place in Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, June 3 on ONE 158 broadcasts.

( With inputs from ANI )

