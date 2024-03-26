MOC approves foreign training camps for CWG medallists Sreeja Akula, Tulika Mann

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 128th meeting approved paddler and Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula's proposal for financial assistance for a training camp in Taipei, Taiwan to prepare for upcoming competitions including Paris Olympics.

Sreeja will train in Taipei for a period of 12 days under Coach Liu Jun-Lin and during her stay will also spar against various other paddlers at the club. Besides Sreeja, MOC also approved Judoka Tulika Mann's request for financial assistance for participation in a Grand Slam event in Antalya Turkey followed by a training camp at the same location.

Besides foreign training, MOC also approved proposals for financial assistance for participation in competitions for Table Tennis players Manav Thakkar and Payas Jain.

While Manav will head to Havirov, Czech-Repulic for the WTT Feeder event, Payas Jain will go to the WTT Feeder events in Dusseldorf, Germany and Havirov, Czech-Repulic.

Ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their airfare, accommodation and food costs and entry fee (for competitions) among other expenditures.

MOC also approved wrestler Bajrang Punia's proposal for financial assistance and extension of service of his Strength and Conditioning Expert Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till the end of May 2024, when final selection trials for the Paris Olympics will take place.

