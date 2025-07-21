Modric is a top player, he will add brilliance and leadership to AC Milan, says Allegri

New Delhi, July 21 AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed Luka Modric will join the side in August which is why he has been left out of the squad that has traveled to Singapore for their first pre-season friendly.

Modric joined the Serie A side after playing a part in Real Madrid's road to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup and hence was left out of the squad for their pre-season tour which travels to Hong Kong and Perth, after facing Arsenal on July 23, to take on Liverpool and Perth Glory respectively.

"We expect him to join us in August. He's a top player who will add technical brilliance and leadership to the squad,” said Allegri in the pre-game press conference.

Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric overcame a difficult start to etch his name into Real Madrid folklore. With nearly 600 appearances and almost 30 major trophies—including a record six UEFA Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns—Modric's impact has been nothing short of legendary.

Allegri has returned to the side having previously worked with them for a four-year stint between 2010-14, where he led them to Serie A title in 2010/11 before lifting the Italian Supercup the next year.

Allegri’s latest tenure as head coach was at Juventus from 2021 to 2024, which was his second stint with the side. In his first stint, he won five consecutive Serie A titles from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and steered the team to the Champions League final twice

Milan reappointed Allegri after Conceicao’s five-month tenure has left them reeling without any European football next season.

The Italian is a ‘glass-half full kind of guy’ and is choosing to look at the positive aspects of AC Milan missing out on

"It's a different situation than it was 15 years ago. It's not only football that has changed, but the world in general. The positive aspect of not playing in the Champions League is that we'll have more time to work and build a team. The negative is that we're not playing on the big stage. But I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy, so we have time and the chance to work on qualifying. I'm confident in my players, because I think this is a talented group with a good mindset,” he added.

