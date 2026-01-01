More than a team, Hisar Heroes ready to script their Kabaddi Champions League story

New Delhi [India], January 10 : As the Kabaddi Champions League season draws closer, Hisar Heroes are quietly shaping into one of the most exciting teams to watch. With a balanced squad, strong raiding options, and a defence built on discipline and timing, the franchise enters the season with belief, hunger, and a clear identity on the mat, as per a release.

Beyond tactics and results, Hisar Heroes stand for the pride of Hisar and the fighting spirit of Haryana, a region that has shaped generations of kabaddi players through grit, discipline, and fearless competition. The franchise sees itself as a representation of local dreams, where young talent can aspire to play on a national stage while staying rooted in their culture and values.

That pride also fuels ambition. Hisar Heroes are not entering the league just to participate; they are driven by the goal of becoming the first-ever champions of the Kabaddi Champions League. The team's hunger to lift the inaugural title is reflected in its preparation, mindset, and commitment to playing bold yet responsible kabaddi.

The team's approach is rooted in fearless kabaddi that is quick raids, sharp tackles, and collective responsibility. With marquee players like Ashu Malik, Nithin Dhankhar, and Surjeet Narwal, adding experience and young talent bringing energy, Hisar Heroes have focused on building a unit that plays for each other and responds under pressure. The blend of attacking flair and defensive structure gives the team the flexibility to adapt across match situations.

Speaking about the team's mindset, Founder of ShubhGrow and Hisar Heroes Owner Rajesh Rathee shared, "Our focus has always been on building a team that reflects commitment and courage. Hisar Heroes represent the spirit of Haryana kabaddistrong, fearless, and grounded. We're excited to see the players express themselves and grow together through the season," as quoted from a release.

Head coach Jagdeep Singh emphasised the importance of team chemistry.

"This team is built on trust and understanding," said Jagdeep Singh.

"Every player knows his role, and that clarity helps us play positive kabaddi. If we stay disciplined and support each other, we believe we can challenge any opponent," he added.

With the season approaching, Hisar Heroes are not just preparing to compete; they are preparing to make a statement. Backed by strong support, clear intent, and a shared hunger to succeed, the team steps into the KCL season as a side that everyone will be keeping a close eye on.

