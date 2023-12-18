Mumbai Khiladis name Aniket Pote as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], December 18 : Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday announced Mumbai boy, Aniket Pote, as the captain for the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho, scheduled to be played from December 24 to January 14, 2024, in Cuttack, Odisha.

The 26-year-old all-rounder/attacker is one of the most decorated players in the Kho Kho circuit having won gold medals for India including his stellar performance at the Asian Championship earlier this year. Pote's performance in Season 1 has also ensured him a place in the Ultimate Kho Kho Dream Team.

Aniket has eight gold and five silver medals to his name at the senior nationals. He is renowned for his commitment and dedication on the mat and will serve as a crucial cog for Mumbai Khiladis who have invested on a young and dynamic side this year.

Speaking about the captain's selection, team owner Punit Balan, present at the announcement ceremony in Bhuwaneshwar said, "Selecting Aniket Pote as our captain for Season 2 was a strategic choice. His exceptional performance in the first edition and the manner he demonstrated leadership qualities on the mat made him the natural choice for this crucial role. Being a local boy he also understands the spirit of the city of Mumbai and we believe his experience will galvanise the team, steering us towards success in this highly competitive season."

The newly-appointed captain, Aniket, excited about his new responsibilities expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "It was an unexpected decision for me, but I am really grateful for getting this opportunity. I will give my best to repay the management's faith and take Mumbai Khiladis to greater heights."

Mumbai Khiladis have also appointed 27-year-old defender Mahesh Shinde as the vice-captain of the team. Mahesh was one of the best defenders from last season with a defending time of 15:33 minutes to his name.

The multidimensional Mumbai Khiladis will feature 13 all-rounders in Season 2. The squad looks formidable in the forthcoming edition with the addition of Sreejesh S who was among the top five defenders from Season 1, serving 17 minutes, 35 seconds defence time on the mat. They have also added season one winning all-rounder Subhasis Santra to their ranks along with 16-year-old Sunil Patra to add more energy, vigour and speed into the playing squad.

The team is currently training at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT campus, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, under the watchful eye of coach Vikas Suryavanshi, honing their skills before the season begins.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor