My country's interests will always come first: "Hurt" Neeraj breaks silence on criticism for inviting Arshad to 'NC Classic'

New Delhi [India], April 25 : India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hit back at critics and trolls who targeted him and his family for inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to participate in Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, set to be held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on May 24.

During a press conference on Monday, Neeraj revealed that he had sent an invitation to the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medallist Arshad for the NC Classic, a one-day javelin throw event.

On Tuesday, as many as 26 people were killed and left many injured in a dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. After the tragic incident, Neeraj took to X to offer his prayers for the victims and their families.

In the comments section, the 27-year-old faced heavy backlash for inviting the Pakistani javelin spearhead to India for the event. After days of criticism, Neeraj broke his silence and claimed that the invitation he sent to Nadeem was from "one athlete to another" and there was "nothing more" to it.

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family. There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another - nothing more, nothing less," Neeraj wrote in a statement he shared on X.

Neeraj clarified that the invitations were sent out on Monday, a day before the tragic incident took place and continued, "The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events. Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam."

"After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place," he added.

Neeraj shifted his focus to the criticism he and his family have faced for inviting Neeraj to the competition. Neeraj, "hurt" after seeing the "false narratives" being run against him and "integrity" being questioned, he feels that people are targeting him and his family for "no good reason".

"I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served. I have carried my country with pride for so many years now, and so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason. We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn't make it true," he wrote.

After Arshad ousted Neeraj to win the gold medal in last year's Paris Olympics, Neeraj's mother, Saroj Devi, had said that Arshad was like a "son" to her. The 27-year-old pointed out how people have recently targeted her mother for her "innocent" remark about Arshad, the same statement for which she had been praised by many.

"I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother - in her simplicity - had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement. I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons. Jai Hind," he concluded.

