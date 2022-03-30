National Weightlifting Camp of 38 campers set to begin on April 1

National Weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, seven coaches and five support staff members is set to begin on April 1 here at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) NS NIS Patiala centre.

The camp will cost the government a total of Rs 35,83,600 (Rupees thirty-five lacks eighty-three thousand and six hundred) which includes financial spending on coaches and support staff's salary, Sports kit, food and travel cost, and money spent on campers boarding and lodging among other charges.

The camp will conclude on April 30th and has been organized to prepare the weightlifters for upcoming competitions such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

