NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets defeat Miami Heat, take advantage in final series

Denver [US], June 2 : Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the NBA Final played at the Ball Arena in Denver on Friday.

Denver Nuggets played brilliant attacking play, with this win, they get an advantage in the seven-game playoff series.

To win the NBA Championship both the teams are required to win four matches in the series. Denver Nuggets have already won one match.

In the first quarter of Game 1, Denver Nuggets started to dominate the game right from the start. Their attacking play was incredible as they took most of their chances. Defensively, the Nuggets were strong as well.

Miami Heat struggled to match the Nugget's performance as they trailed in the first quarter. Denver Nuggets won the first quarter of the match, the score at the end of the quarter was 29-20.

In the second quarter, Denver Nuggets carried on their momentum and attacked well. Miami Heat looked a bit stroked as it was difficult for them to score. Denver Nuggets won the second quarter, the score at the end of the quarter was 30-22.

In the third quarter, Denver Nuggets looked to seal the game as they kept stretching their lead. They were strong in their attacking play and gave little chance to attack to Miami Heat. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter, the score at the end of the quarter was 25-21.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Heat tried their best to close the gap to Denver Nuggets. In the last quarter, Miami Heat attacked well and defended well as a group. Denver Nuggets, in the fourth quarter, looked hazy and their performance depleted as compared to other quarters. Miami Heat won the fourth quarter of the match, the score at the end was 30-20.

The final score of Game 1 was 104-93.

Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Jamal Murray scored 26 points with six rebounds and 10 assists.

Aaron Gordon netted 16 points with six rebounds and one assist. Micheal Porter Junior got 14 points with 13 rebounds and one assist.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 13 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points with 13 rebounds and five assists. Gabe Vincent netted 19 points with two rebounds and five assists. Haywood Highsmith scored 18 points with two rebounds.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be played at the Ball Arena in Denver on Monday.

