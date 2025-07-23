NCSSR holds ethical committee meeting to strengthen ethical standards in sports science research

New Delhi, July 23 National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), an initiative under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), convened the inaugural meeting of its Institutional Ethical Committee (IEC) on July 18 here at the SAI Head Office, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This landmark session marks a significant milestone in formalising ethical practices for scientific research involving human participants in the field of sports and allied sciences.

Chaired by Prof. Jugal Kishore, Director Professor and Former Head of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, the meeting brought together distinguished committee members from premier institutes and government bodies.

Discussions focused on standardising ethical protocols for research approvals, safeguarding participant welfare, and ensuring scientific integrity across all NCSSR research initiatives.

“The establishment of the IEC represents our firm commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics in sports science research. This committee will play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and participant protection in all scientific endeavours under NCSSR,” said Vishnu Kant Tiwari, secretary (SAI).

Serving as the member secretary, Brig (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director of NCSSR, emphasised the need for robust ethical oversight as the centre embarks on multiple interdisciplinary research projects.

“Our vision is not just to advance sports science but to do so responsibly and ethically. The deliberations of this first meeting will serve as a foundation for all future work," he said.

During the session, the committee reviewed procedures for research project submission, evaluation, and monitoring, while also discussing legal and ethical considerations specific to studies involving athletes and human subjects. Key concerns included informed consent, data protection, and the long-term impact of research on athletes’ health and performance.

“Ethical scrutiny is essential in research involving human subjects, especially in sports science where both physical and psychological factors are at play,” noted Prof. Jugal Kishore. “Our role as an ethical committee is not to hinder research but to ensure it is conducted with dignity, care, and accountability.

The IEC’s mandate will be instrumental in ensuring all NCSSR projects comply with national and international ethical guidelines. The committee reaffirmed its collective responsibility to foster a culture of ethical excellence and scientific rigour.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolution to integrate ethical reflection into every stage of research—from planning and approval to execution and publication.

