Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 postponed in light of India-Pakistan tension

New Delhi, May 9 Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has announced the postponement of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin throw competition, set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, in light of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 was scheduled to be India’s first-ever International Javelin throw competition. The World Athletics is the official sanctioning body of this historic event, which Neeraj Chopra was organising in collaboration with JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The event would have seen the participation of several Olympic medallists, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Anderson Peters and others.

“In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the No Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority.

“We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind,” posted Chopra on Instagram.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but India’s air defence systems successfully foiled those.

Pakistan's attempted strikes, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the series of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed that the IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect, albeit for one week.

