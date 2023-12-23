"Newly elected federation should be allowed to function," says former wrestler Sunil Rana

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 : Following the appointment of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh as the president of sport's governing body in the country, former wrestler Sunil Rana said that the elected body should be allowed to function and no further loss should be suffered by the sport.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-aide Sanjay Singh was on Thursday elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"There was a delay in the elections but the body that was elected in the elections is working for wrestling. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been good wrestlers but wrestling in India should not be at a loss now, the elected body should be allowed to function. The Federation has announced to hold Under-15 and Under-20 national wrestling events in Gonda, right after it got elected," said Rana to ANI.

In Delhi, many wrestlers of Guru Hanuman Akhada reacted to Sanjay's election in a positive manner and expressed happiness at the fact that the nationals will be held soon.

Jonty Pehalwaan told ANI, "Since last 10-12 months, a lot of damage happened to wrestlers and after a long time, we have received a good news. Children suffered because of a lack of wrestling activities. But the dates of nationals of are finally here. A new federation has also been chosen. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi that elections finally took place."

"The allegations were raised but there is no evidence. Had there been evidence, it could have led to something. Supreme Court also asked that election happen and they happened. No politics should be played and federation should run smoothly. Children are preparing for nationals," he added.

Another wrestler Abhishek Nagar toldthat allegations were not proven and evidence was not submitted (against Brij Bhushan Singh) by wrestlers in the court and so the allegations were baseless.

"We want to thank the Centre for making these elections happen. A lot of damage happened to wrestling over the last 11 months. Overall there were 20 national events, including the under-15, under-20, senior nationals etc. Wrestlers participate in it, some get medals in it. They make strategies for their future based on these events. A new federation is finally here and so are the dates for nationals. Children are happy that they are getting to play now" said Abhishek.

Bheem Yadav, another wrestler said that the allegations made by wrestlers are baseless and thanked PM Modi for making the elections happen, following which the dates of nationals are out.

"Children are preparing for national now. This is the biggest relief. We also faced a lot of losses. We were cadets and there nationals did not happen. Junior-level nationals did not happen. Had we won a medal, we could have gained some experience and progress. A lot of children did not happen. Our entire year was wasted. I am happy with the decision (of the election)."

"Things were going on smoothly (in the tenure of former president and body), but some people raised questions and felt federation was wrong. But these questions have disappeared. A new federation has come and it was supported by all. It would be great if the new federation runs smoothly," concluded Bheem.

The Wrestling Federation of India elections were held on Thursday, December 21, after several postponements earlier in the year. The vote took place earlier in the day in New Delhi, and the counting began soon after.

A panel of Sanjay Singh won the WFI election by 40 votes while the other panel got 7 votes.

Sanjay served on the WFI's previous executive council. Since 2019, he has also served as the national federation's joint secretary.

The WFI elections were originally slated to be held on August 12. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while holding a hearing on a petition in August, extended the stay on the WFI elections till September 25. Elections to the federation, which oversees wrestling in the country, were initially planned for June this year.

Earlier, this month, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence in the national capital for discussions on the WFI polls.

Sakshi's husband Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler himself, was also among those who called on the minister. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the wrestlers said they were assured that the government would keep its promise that no one related or close to Brij Bhushan would get a post in the WFI.

As the results are out the press conference is to be held by star wrestlers and Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who earlier came out against the now-deposed WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.

But Sanjay's election was not received well by ace wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who expressed their disappointment with the result.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, who was a face of wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday announced that she is quitting wrestling after his aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the federation.

Sakshi Malik, distraught and emotional, broke down as she left the venue after addressing a press conference in the national capital.

She put her shoes on the table at the press conference as she announced her decision to quit wrestling.

"We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," she said, accompanied by some other wrestlers who were part of the protest.

Vinesh Phogat, World Championships and Asian Games medallist, also expressed her deep disappointment and said that the future of wrestling is dark and grapplers are still fighting.

"There are minimal expectations but we hope that we get justice. It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?... We are still fighting while we are training," she said.

Punia on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is returning his Padma Shri as a mark of protest over the results of the recent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

Punia shared a detailed post on X, stating, "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement."

