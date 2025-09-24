"No amount of praise is enough for women's achievements": Vijender Singh hails Indian contingent for their successful campaign at World Boxing Championship

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 : Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh praised the Indian contingent for their outing at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, which concluded with a total of four medals, including two gold medals, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions.

Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) took home a bronze.

While speaking to ANI, Vijender Singh said, "The girls have performed very well in the World Boxing Championship. We have won two gold medals, one bronze medal, and one silver medal. No amount of praise is enough for the women's achievements."

BJP leader Smriti Irani congratulated the Indian women boxers, praising their dedication and hard work over the past decade, which has brought honour to the nation through their impressive medal wins.

"Today, the Boxing Federation of India has felicitated the women champions. Through their hard work over the past decade, they have earned India this honour. Today, the president of the boxing federation stated that our women's champions stand second in the world of boxing. Today, they are at number two; one day, they will be the world number one," Smriti Irani said.

Minakshi edged past the Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to take home the women's 48 kg title. These wins have made Jaismine and Minakshi the first Indian champions under the aegis of the World Boxing Council, the new governing body of boxing.

Hooda expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I'm thrilled to have won a gold medal for India in the World Championships.

"I am very happy that I won a gold medal for the nation. The World Cup final will be held in India only in November, and our preparation for that is going on," Minakshi Hooda said.

Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze. On winning the bronze medal in the Championship, Pooja Rani said, "This was my fourth World Championship, and in this I have won the bronze medal. The World Cup final will happen in India only."

Nupur Sheoran, who clinched a silver medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, expressed satisfaction with her win and believes Indian women are stronger than those from other nations, encouraging parents to support their daughters.

"I have won the silver medal. Will work on our shortcomings and will make the country win gold in the next World Cup... I believe Indian women are stronger compared to women from other nations. I appeal to all the parents to support their daughters and help them in achieving their dreams," Nupur Sheoran said.

A total of 20 boxers from India participated in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

