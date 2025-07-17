NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh Deo appointed interim chair of ISSF Committee on E-Sports & Technological Innovations

New Delhi, July 17 The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been appointed as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and Technological Innovations.

The same has been confirmed via a formal letter from the ISSF Headquarters in Munich, addressed to Singh Deo and duly signed by the ISSF president Luciano Rossi and secretary general Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted by the ISSF with this exciting responsibility. The future of sport lies at the intersection of technology and accessibility. As we work towards creating frameworks that bring virtual and e-shooting into the mainstream, I look forward to collaborating with global experts to shape an inclusive and innovation-driven future for the shooting community," Singh Deo said in a statement.

The newly formed committee is a strategic initiative by the ISSF to explore and integrate emerging digital and technological trends such as virtual and augmented reality formats, e-shooting competitions, and innovations in judging and training technologies.

The committee’s mandate includes: Exploring the regulatory and competitive framework for E-shooting and E-gaming formats.

Evaluating global best practices in technological innovation in shooting sport and recommending pilot projects and digital platforms for broader fan engagement.

It can be noted that in its aim to promote the sport of shooting across the globe, the NRAI under Shri. Singh Deo’s leadership has also sanctioned the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) with support from ISSF.

The national governing body has allocated the window between November 20, 2025 and December 2, 2025 for the first edition of the highly-anticipated league, which is also expected to see digital and technological innovations.

