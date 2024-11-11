Odegaard to join Norway squad following return from injury: Report

New Delhi, Nov 11 National team captain Martin Odegaard, who was left out of Norway’s squad to face Slovenia and Kazakhstan citing injury, is now on his way to join the squad after the midfielder returned to action for Arsenal.

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen Sport, Odegaard is travelling to join up with his national team and will be a part of the squad but there is a strong chance he will not play in the games. The purpose of this is said to be Odegaard wanting to regain full match fitness, after spending weeks on the sidelines, and it will be his decision whether he feels ready to play.

The Arsenal and national team captain had limped off during Norway's Nations League win over Austria on September 9 after twisting his left ankle. He required the help of physios before leaving the pitch to receive further treatment.

Odegaard made his first appearance since the injury as a substitute during Arsenal’s 0-1 loss against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and made his first start during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

“I don't know any other player in the league that is capable of doing that after six weeks out, he had a day and a half, a training and a half. Just physically and mentally to be connected the way he was with the team is unbelievable,” said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in the post Chelsea game press conference.

Arsenal will surely be vary and keep track of Odegaard’s status during the international break with the Gunners having been dealt a number of injuries which has seen them struggle heavily over the past month.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, two important players in Arsenal’s set up, were named in England's squad to face Greece and Republic of Ireland in the international break. The Spaniard revealed he is unsure whether they will be able to join up with the squad.

"It doesn’t look good, because for two players of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, it’s not good news. I don’t know whether to expect them to be fit because if not they don’t come off," Arteta added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor