ODI WC: Noah Croes approved as replacement for Ryan Klein in Netherlands squad

Dubai, Nov 9 The Event Technical Committee of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Noah Croes as a replacement for Ryan Klein in the Netherlands squad, the world governing body (ICC) said on Thursday.

Croes, who has played one ODI, was named as a replacement after Klein was ruled out due to a lower back injury.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad, it said.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).”

While the Netherlands are out of contention of reaching the semi-finals of the showpiece event, a victory over India in their last league stage fixture could propel them into one of eight qualification spots for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

