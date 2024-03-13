Orleans Masters 2024: Arjun-Dhruv move into second round after beating Chinese Taipei's Ming-Tang

Orleans [France], March 13 : Indian shuttlers MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stormed into the second round of the men's doubles Orleans Masters 2024 badminton tournament in France.

The Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei's Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei 21-13, 21-12. The match lasted 29 minutes.

Another Indian men's doubles team, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K stormed into the second round after beating Bulgaria's Ivan Rusev and Iliyan Stoynov 21-10, 21-18 in the opening round.

Meanwhile, in women's doubles, India's Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra faced a defeat in the round of 32 against Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun by 21-13, 21-13.

However, Anupama Upadhyaya progressed to the main draw of women's singles. Anupama clinched a win against Australia's Tiffany Ho by 21-9, 21-10 in the first round of the qualifiers.

Anupama will lock horns with Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the upcoming round of 32.

On the other hand, Sameer Verma is one step short of the men's singles main draw after surviving a long-drawn battle against Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver by a 25-23, 16-21, 21-13 scoreline in the first qualifier. Later in the second round, Verma lost to Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin by 21-17, 21-10.

Young Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Kiran George will kick off their singles campaign for the Orleans Masters 2024 on Wednesday.

