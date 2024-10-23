Pakistan stick with winning formula for Rawalpindi finale against England

Rawalpindi, Oct 23 Pakistan will field an unchanged eleven for the decisive third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marking the first time under captain Shan Masood that the side has remained consistent across matches. The move comes in the wake of Pakistan’s resounding 152-run victory in the second Test in Multan, where their triple-spin attack outmanoeuvred England.

While there had been speculation about a possible change, especially after legspinner Zahid Mahmood bowled just six ineffective overs in Multan, the team's management, headed by Masood, decided to place their faith in the same lineup. An injury to fast bowler Mir Hamza, Pakistan’s preferred seamer option, further solidified the decision to stick with the current squad.

The unchanged lineup signals Pakistan’s confidence in the drastic efforts being made by the Rawalpindi curators to replicate the spin-friendly conditions of Multan. Historically, Rawalpindi has not been known to take much spin, with fast bowlers finding more success on its traditionally hard, bouncy surface. As recently as August, Pakistan opted for an all-pace attack against Bangladesh on this same pitch.

However, the success of the spin-heavy approach in Multan has prompted a series of unusual preparations in Rawalpindi, with the groundsmen pulling out all the stops. Days before the second Test concluded, curators were already on site, aided by the presence of selection committee members Aleem Dar and Aqib Javed.

Since then, the pitch has been subjected to industrial-sized fans, wedding-style heaters, and protective windbreakers to artificially dry out the surface and encourage spin.

Despite these efforts, questions remain about whether the Rawalpindi pitch will behave as unpredictably as the one in Multan. Some footmarks have already appeared, notably outside the left-hander's off-stump at the media end, which could offer assistance to Pakistan’s spin trio of Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Zahid Mahmood. Both sides, in fact, are set to field similar triple-spin attacks, with England adjusting their own bowling combination to match Pakistan’s.

With the series tied 1-1, Pakistan are aiming for their first home Test series win since a 2-0 win over South Africa in February 2021. A victory in Rawalpindi would also mark their first series win since their success in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

England, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after the setback in Multan, and their decision to match Pakistan’s spin-heavy approach indicates they are expecting another trial by spin.

Pakistan playing xi for the third Test vs England:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood

