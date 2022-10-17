Pankaj Advani wins billiards title in pro category; Raufeeq in non-professional at PSPB Inter-unit tourney

Bengaluru, Oct 17 The 25-time World Champion Pankaj Advani won the billiards individual title in the professional category while Raufeeq claimed the title in the non-professional section of the 18th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Inter-Unit Billiards and Snooker Tournament 2022-23.

In the professional category, Advani of ONGC defeated Brijesh Damani of IOCL 3-1 in the final of the event played late on Sunday night. Advani scored a break of 80 points in the first game when Damani countered with a break of 82 to level the match.

In the third game, Advani sent another break of 91 points and in the fourth Damani once again obtained the initial lead but before he could seal the game, Advani sent another break of 76 points to win the match and title.

Meanwhile, Ishpreet Singh of GAIL defeated Sourav Kothari of ONGC 3-2 in the placing match for the third position. Ishpreet was leading 2-0 when Sourav made a recovery and won the next two games to level the match.

Sourav Kothari further made a break of 53 in the decider but before confirming the victory, he gave a chance to Ishpreet who sent a break of 50 points to secure the third position.

For the non-professional category, Raufeek from GAIL won the title defeating Tolan Baruah of OIL. After 60 minutes in the final, Raufeek scored 181 against 69 of Tolan to outclass him and won the title.

On Monday Team Billiards matches started in which Team ONGC reached the final and set to play against Team IOCL. Team ONGC defeated OIL India having a score of 400 against 25, whereas Team IOCL knocked out Team BPCL 546-500 to confirm the final berth.

