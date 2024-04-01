Paris Olympics 2024: Choosing Sharath Kamal Over Neeraj Chopra as Flag Bearer at Olympic Games Sparks Major Controversy

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the biggest event ever organised in France. The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. The spectacle during those weeks will go down in history and Paris will be the centre of the world – the world of sport and so much more.

A total of 10,000 torchbearers will carry the flame across the 64 territories of France until 26 July, when the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on the River Seine.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has chosen veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal as India’s flagbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom was named as India’s chef de mission for Paris 2024 while Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan has been appointed as the Deputy Chef de Mission for Paris 2024.

The decision to choose Sharath over Neeraj Chopra as the flag bearer for the Paris Olympics has ignited a heated debate among sports enthusiasts.

Also Read | "I didn't expect myself to be flag bearer this time": Sharath Kamal after being chosen as India's flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024.

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, has garnered immense admiration and respect for his remarkable achievements on the global stage. His historic win at the Tokyo Olympics brought glory to the nation and elevated him to the status of a sporting icon. Therefore, many expected him to be the natural choice for carrying the Indian flag at the prestigious event in Paris.

It came as a surprise for me too. There are many big stars, Neeraj Chopra would be the natural choice but the athletics team will be arriving later in Paris, said Sharath Kamal during and interview with The Times of India.

Anju Bobby George on Thursday questioned Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decision for not considering Neeraj Chopra as India’s flag bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Surprisingly, the Indian Olympic Association did not consider our golden boy Neeraj Chopra as a flag bearer for the 2024 Olympic Games .. ??????ultimately its Neeraj’s choice based on his own assessment of the situation.. still…. Why . ???..,” she wrote in her Instagram.

The Tamil Nadu's Athletics Association also IOA's decision to name star table tennis players India's flag-bearer for the upcoming Olympics, calling him a "nondescript sportsman" and demanding that ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra be given the honour.

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had also reportedly expressed her unhappiness over Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Chopra not being made the flag bearer. A joint statement issued by TNAA president WI Davaram and secretary C Latha said the IOA's decision had sent "shockwaves" across the country.

Also Read | Paris 2024 Olympics: Veteran TT star Sharath Kamal named as flagbearer; Mary Kom to be chef de mission.

An IOA source, however, told PTI that making Chopra the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony would have been "sheer waste of crucial last minute preparation time" for the superstar javelin thrower as his event starts towards the end of the July 16 to August 11 Games.