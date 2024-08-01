Paris Olympics: Priyanka Goswami finishes 41st; bows out of women's 20km race final

Paris [France], August 1 : Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami finished 41st in the women's 20km race walk at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old runner clocked 1:39:55 at the Trocadero on her second Olympic appearance. She was the only Indian participant in the event in Paris.

Yang Jiayu of the People's Republic of China won the gold medal with a season-best time of 1:25:54. Spain's Maria Perez also notched a season-best 1:26:19 to bag silver and Australian athlete Jemima Montag settled for bronze with an Oceania record of 1:26:25.

At Tokyo 2020, Goswami was in the lead of the 20km race walk event at the halfway mark but slipped down to finish 17th. Later, she became the first Indian woman to medal in the 10000m race walk at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (silver).

Earlier in the day, Indian runner Vikash Singh clocked a time of 1:22:36, securing the 30th position in the men's 20km race walk at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

Despite his commendable effort, Vikash, the fastest among the three Indian athletes in the event, could not secure a medal. The 28-year-old had previously shown promise, finishing fifth in the same event at the Asian Games last year.

Joining Vikash in the race was Paramjeet Singh Bisht, who made his Olympic debut. Paramjeet completed the race in 1:23:48, ranking 37th.

He marked a significant milestone in his athletic career.

Unfortunately, national record holder Akshdeep Singh faced a setback as he bowed out of the race after completing only 6 kilometres, unable to finish the event.

The race, held at the picturesque Trocadero, saw Ecuadorian athlete Brian Daniel Pintado clinch the gold medal with an impressive time of 1:18:55.

Brazil's Caio Bonfim followed closely, securing the silver medal with a time of 1:19:09. Spaniard Alvaro Martin completed the podium, taking the bronze with a time of 1:19:11.

India's quest for an Olympic medal in the 20km race walk continues, with this event once again highlighting the challenging nature of the competition.

Despite the setback, the performance of Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht showcases the potential of Indian athletes in international athletics. Their participation and effort serve as a stepping stone for future success in the sport.

