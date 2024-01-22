Paris Olympics: Shiva Thapa, Jasmine to lead 9-member Boxing squad for first World Qualification

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine are set to spearhead Indian challenge as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) named nine-member Indian squad for the first World Qualification Tournament of Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The qualifications are scheduled to take place in Busto Arsizio, Italy from February 29 to March 12.

Besides Thapa (63.5kg) and Jaismine (60kg), the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg), reigning National champions Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) have also been included as they will fight for Paris 2024 quotas in their respective categories, according to a release from BFI.

The players have been selected after a comprehensive evaluation process, conducted by the high-performance unit based on various performance parameters.

"Our aim is to maximise India's participation at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and to achieve that, we have undertaken a thorough and careful selection process for the first World Qualification Tournament. The high-performance team conducted a detailed evaluation process, gave points to boxers and those securing the highest points were selected. We are confident and believe that these boxers possess the mettle to not only compete but triumph and secure coveted spots at the Olympics," said the Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kumar Kalita.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

The first World Qualification Tournament will have 50 Olympics quotas up for grabs, including 22 in the women's section, whereas between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify through the second World Qualification Tournament, to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3, as the countries who have not qualified an athlete for a specific weight category through their continental qualification tournament or the first World Qualification Tournament will be eligible to enter one athlete per weight category.

