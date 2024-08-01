Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women’s 50m Rifle 3P

Chateauroux, Aug 1 Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra faced a challenging day at the Paris 2024 Olympics, failing to secure spots in the final of the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event on Thursday. Competing at the National Shooting Range here, Anjum finished 18th while Sift was placed 31st, a stark contrast to their previous achievements.

In her second Olympic appearance, Anjum Moudgil scored 584 with 26 inner 10s. Despite her best efforts, she couldn't break into the top qualifiers, falling short of the final round.

Sift Kaur Samra, the reigning Asian Games champion who won gold in Hangzhou, experienced a particularly tough outing. She concluded the qualification round with a total score of 575, aided by 22 inner 10s.

The kneeling stage had initially shown promise for Sift as she shot a score of 193. She appeared to regain her form with a 195 in the prone position. However, a disappointing 187 in the standing series derailed her chances of advancing.

This performance was a far cry from her impressive display at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, where she registered a qualification score of 594 and clinched the gold medal with a then-world record score of 469.6.

This failure to qualify for the final continues India's mixed results in shooting at the 2024 Olympic Games here as India have won three bronze medals in shooting so far.

