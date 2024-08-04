Paris Olympics: "Should've taken more chances and attacked...": Lakshya Sen after loss in semifinals

Paris [France], August 4 : Following his loss in the semifinals of the men's singles badminton, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen said that he could have taken more chances and attacked the reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, who made an excellent comeback in both the games of the final four clash.

Lakshya lost to the reigning Olympic champion Axelsen in the semifinals of the men's singles competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday. Lakshya lost to Viktor by 20-22, 14-21.

Following the match, Lakshya said, "I think as the game was going on from the start and in the first set especially, he started attacking more towards the end, so I think became passive when I was defending, and I think at that time I should have taken chances and attacked."

The young shuttler, currently ranked world number 22 admitted he was heartbroken, but looks forward to his bronze medal match-up.

"It is a heartbreak but I think again at the same time there is so much more to play for tomorrow and I will be ready and prepared. I think the first game was crucial and could have closed out the first set and then maybe in the third set, I would have had a chance. But yeah, overall a good match and played it well," said Lakshya.

The shuttler talked about the importance of being at his best 100 per cent for his next match.

"There are some things to be learned from this match and whatever is good I will want in the next match I will continue," concluded Lakshya.

Following his win over Lakshya, Viktor lauded the young Indian shuttler, saying that four years from now, he will be one of the favourites to win an Olympic gold.

Following the game on JioCinema, Axelsen said, "Lakshya is an amazing player. He has shown in this Olympics that he is a very, very strong competitor and I am sure in four years from now, he will be one of the favourites to win the gold."

"An amazing talent and a great guy and I wish him all the best. He was playing so well in the big parts of both games, but I managed to relax and play the right game and win the match. But all credit to him as well," he added.

Viktor said that Lakshya gave him his toughest match of the Olympics 2024 so far.

"Definitely (the toughest match for me in Paris so far)," said Viktor about the game against Lakshya.

The world number two said that experience made a lot of difference in the game.

"I think the experience made a difference today. He (Lakshya) could have won the match," said Axelsen.

Despite facing a higher-ranked player, the world number 22 Lakshya matched the world number two's intensity really well for a good chunk of the match. At one point, having won six points in a row, Lakshya was leading with a scoreline of 15-9 in the first game. Axelsen made a strong comeback and that combined with some unforced errors, helped the Olympic champion bag the first game 22-20.

In the second game, Lakhsya was fighting really hard, leading by 7-0 at one point. But the Olympic champion Victor showcased his big match temperament by making a strong turnaround to win the game by 21-14 and reaching the gold medal match in 54 minutes.

Axelsen will be defending his Olympic gold medal against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Monday. On the other hand, Lakshya is still in the hunt for a medal and will play for the bronze medal against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia tomorrow as well.

Axelsen improves his record against Sen, going up to 8-1 in nine single matches. The Indian shuttler's single win against the Danish came in the 2022 German Open semi-final bout, when Lakshya sealed a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 victory.

Before making his place in the semi-final, Lakshya locked horns against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen and clinched a 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor