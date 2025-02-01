Paris Paralympics medallist Rubina Francis, Union Sports Minister to join Fit India Sundays on Cycle event

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative will continue this Sunday with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya joining a diverse group of riders. Paris Paralympics bronze medallist in the P2 10m air pistol SH1 event, Rubina Francis will also be taking part.

The theme of the cycling ride will be on the need of combating obesity in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the clarion call for the same at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun. He called for a fight against obesity that is affecting all age groups, both young and old.

The start and end point of the 2km cycling ride this Sunday at the national capital is the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi, the Sports Ministry informed in a release on Saturday.

Joining Dr Mandaviya and Rubina will be over 250 riders including eminent doctors and nutritionists, students from the Bharati College Delhi, members from the Soniya Vihar Water Sports Club and also social activist Mahesh Kumar.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the people of the country to have a balanced diet besides exercising to maintain their fitness. The Prime Minister also asked people to reduced 10% edible oil from their daily diet. Improving their diet will complement their efforts towards fitness.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting Fit India Sundays on Cycle events to inspire people to modify their thinking and care for their fitness. The idea is to change their total approach towards fitness and fight obesity.

