Paris Paralympics: Navdeep delivers personal best to clinch silver in men's javelin F41 final

Paris [France], September 7 : India para-athlete Navdeep ended second on the podium after delivering his personal best in the men's javelin F41 final at the Paris Paralympics.

In the jam-packed Stade de France, Navdeep, who was second in order among the six participants, started his campaign in the final with a foul attempt. He failed to stop the momentum and fell over the line, which resulted in a foul attempt.

In his second throw, Navdeep showed his potential and gave his personal best by sending his javelin to a distance of 46.39m.

In his third attempt, Navdeep dug deep and broke the Paralympic record with a massive 47.32m throw and moved to the top spot. Navdeep followed up his Paralympic record with another foul attempt after crossing the line.

On the fourth attempt, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah rewrote history with a 47.64m throw to set the new Paralympic record and displace Navdeep from the top.

In the penultimate attempt, Navdeep remained second with a 46.02m throw. The final throw didn't materialise for Navdeep, and he ended in the second spot with his personal best throw of 47.32m.

While Navdeep celebrated his triumph, India fell short of clinching medals earlier in the day. Indian para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to bag medals for their country as they finished out of the top three in their respective finals.

Arshad finished 28th in the men's C1-3 road race final, whereas Jyoti Gaderiya finished seventh in the women's C1-3 road race final.

In the para-canoe final, athlete Prachi Yadav finished eighth. Before the final, she finished third in the qualification round to qualify for the Final A race. Para-swimmer Suyush Jadhav also missed out on a spot at the podium after finishing fifth in the men's 50M butterfly S7 heats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor