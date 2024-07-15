Pat Cummins set to join San Francisco Unicorns squad in MLC

Morrisville, July 15 Pat Cummins is set to return to the USA once again. The Australian fast bowler, last seen in action during the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, will join the San Francisco Unicorns midway through the ongoing Major League Cricket season.

Cummins had inked a four-year deal with the franchise. The 31-year-old has primarily played in the IPL among overseas T20 leagues and has been absent from Australia's Big Bash League since the 2018–19 season due to his international commitments.

The San Francisco Unicorns have managed just one win in their three games this season and are eagerly anticipating Cummins' arrival. He recently made headlines by taking consecutive hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup and previously guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL final. Cummins boasts 172 wickets in 151 T20 matches, averaging 26.66 with an economy rate of 8.11.

Cummins' arrival coincides with the departure of Sherfane Rutherford. The explosive West Indies all-rounder, yet to feature in any of Unicorns' matches, will miss the remainder of the MLC due to a family bereavement.

In other MLC news, Ottneil Baartman has stepped in for Gerald Coetzee, who is sidelined due to injury at Texas Super Kings, while Lungi Ngidi replaces Wayne Parnell, who withdrew from Seattle Orcas' squad.

Baartman, known for his variations and prowess in death bowling, recently missed the T20 Blast in England due to visa delays but brings 107 wickets in 76 T20 games appearances to the table.

Ngidi, recovering from a back injury earlier this year, missed the IPL but regained fitness in time to feature for South Africa in the T20 World Cup, where he joined Baartman in the squad.

