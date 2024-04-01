PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to meet Shaheen Afridi in Kakul for damage control

Islamabad, April 1 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to meet Shaheen Shah Afridi to address concerns regarding statements mistakenly attributed to the star pacer in PCB statement.

Following PCB's declaration of Babar Azam as the new captain for T20Is and ODIs, former skipper Shaheen who had been kept in the dark before the announcement of his removal from captaincy, expressed his discontent towards the PCB selection committee and its chief.

As a result, PCB chief will be heading to Kakul, Abbottabad to meet Shaheen to clarify the board’s position, a move taken as a damage control tactic after the initial mockery created by the cricket board.

According to sources, PCB chief Naqvi will hold talks with star pacer Shaheen to address his reservations over statements attributed to him by the PCB. Naqvi will also meet other team players along with the newly selected team captain Babar Azam in Kakul.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team is attending a fitness training camp at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Abbottabad.

From late-night meeting between PCB Chief and selectors to past midnight announcements that included a statement attributed to Shaheen that he never uttered; PCB's selection process has been broadly questioned, widely criticised by experts and former cricketers.

PCB had released the statement attributed to Shaheen past midnight, which came as a surprise to him when he came to know about his quotes through social media.

"When Shaheen saw it on social media, he was surprised and asked how this is being broadcast everywhere?” said a source close to Shaheen.

PCB’s statement attributed to Shaheen stated: "It was an absolute honor to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back out captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," Afridi was quoted in the PCB statement as saying.

Commenting on the latest announcement by PCB regarding the selection of Babar as captain for white-ball cricket, which carried a statement quoting Shaheen as well; Shahid Afridi, former cricketer and father-in-law of Shaheen, expressed his surprise on the selection competence of senior cricketers in the selection committee.

"I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selectin committee. I still believe that if change was necessary that Rizwan was the best choice. But since now the decision has been made, I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam”, said Shahid Afridi.

However, the false quote of Shaheen used by PCB in its announcement did not sit will with the pacer as he was furious on the matter.

Sources also confirmed that Shaheen had also drafted a brief response to PCB but it was withheld at the last minute upon advice from the PCB.

While the PCB maintains that the reason for Shaheen’s removal as captain was to ensure sustained peak performance levels; the abrupt decision by the PCB to remove Shaheen after being captain for only one series, has come as a heartbreaker for the star pacer.

It would not be wrong to say that PCB made a complete mockery of its self and the selection committee as it committed multiple blunders throughout the process of negotiation and selection of team captain.

