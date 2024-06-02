PDFA announce 18-member squad for junior inter district tournament

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Defender Sanjvi Oswal will lead Pune at the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Inter District Football Championship Junior Girls scheduled at Boisar, Palghar.

Meanwhile, midfielder Tejaswini Thappa has been named as the vice-captain of the team.

The 18-member squad was announced by Poona District Football Association (PDFA) Honorary Secretary Pradeep Pardeshi after the conclusion of a 15-day trial which concluded on Sunday.

Pune opened their campaign against Hingoli-Amravati on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Partha Saikia has been named as the head coach for the team, while Amisha Patel has been named the manager.

A total of 22 districts from Maharashtra will be seen in action during the knockout tournament.

Team: Sanjvi Oswal (Captain), Riddhima Sarda, Navmi Shanbag, Samruddhi Rathi, Samruddhi Marathe, Tanishka Deore, Keya Telang, Diya Sherry, Tejaswini Thappa (Vice Captain), Yashika Tejwani; Shweta Suryawanshi, Riya Jangid, Teertha Sailian, Ipshita Gawari, Angela Guttal, Aarya Chaudhare, Tanisha Ajmera, Sheen Sharma. Head Coach: Partha Saikia. Manager: Amisha Patel.

