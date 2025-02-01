PGTI Tour: Amateur Vishesh Sharma tops Pre-Qualifying III with second-round 63; 28 qualify

Jamshedpur, Feb 1 The 18-year-old amateur Vishesh Sharma of Hyderabad posted a second-round score of eight-under 63 to total 13-under 129 and emerge winner by two shots in the Pre-Qualifying III of PGTI Qualifying School 2025 played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Saturday. From a total field of 129 in Pre-Qualifying III, the top 28 players advanced to the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at two-under 140.

Vishesh Sharma (66, 63), whose second round of 63 was the lowest score of the Pre-Qualifying Stage, moved up two spots from his overnight tied third place on Saturday. Vishesh, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, began the day one shot off the lead and came out on top following his two eagles, six birdies, and two bogeys in round two.

Vishesh, making his first appearance at the PGTI Q School, drove the par-4 fourth green and sank a 20-footer for his first eagle of the day. He then chipped in on the ninth hole for his second eagle. A great bunker shot saw him tap in for birdie on the second.

“My putting and course management were the highlight of my round. I did well to bounce back after the bogeys today. I’m excited to have made such a good start in my first appearance at the Q School. It shows me what I’m capable of. If I do manage to earn a full card in the Final Stage, I will consider turning professional. Having played at Golmuri on many occasions in the past also helped my cause as I was quite familiar with the course,” Vishesh said.

The 15-year-old amateur Neil Jolly of Chandigarh and amateur Tushar Pannu of Karnal finished tied second with totals of 11-under 131.

A total of 80 players progressed from the Pre-Qualifying Stage. They will join the 48 exempted players in the Final Stage where the total field will consist of 128 players. The Final Stage will be held from February 4 to 7 at the same venue, Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

