Pistol shooters Esha, Bhavesh take day-1 honours at Olympic Selection Trials

New Delhi, April 19 Esha Singh topped the women’s 25M Pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men’s 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) charts at the end of competition day one of the Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 Rifle/Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women’s sport pistol OST T1 qualifications, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second.

Manu Bhaker (582) was a close third while Abhidnya Patil (577) and Rhythm Sangwan (574) rounded off the five in the fray.

In the men's RFP T2, Bhavesh (580) took top billing, being rewarded for being the most consistent through the day, however, Vijayveer Sidhu (579) and Anish (578) as the quota holders in the event, will feel satisfied with the day’s work. Adarsh Singh (572) and Ankur Goel (564) were clearly out of this one.

All 10 shooters will return on Saturday for the finals and be eager to earn crucial podium points, which can be the clincher in the end calculations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor