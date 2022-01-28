PKL 8: Dabang Delhi bring in replacement for injured Ajay Thakur

Bengaluru, Jan 28 Dabang Delhi K.C have replaced an injured Ajay Thakur by fellow-raider Nitin Panwar for the remaining part of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, currently on in Bengaluru.

Delhi, who are currently in the third position in the league table with 43 points from 13 matches are in contention for a place in the knockout rounds and replacement for the injured Thakur would be a big help to the team.

"Ajay Thakur is suffering from an injury and he won't be available to play for the rest of the season. New player Nitin Panwar will be joining the team from the first week of February," Dabang Delhi K.C said in a statement on Friday.

"It is unfortunate that I won't be available for the second half of the league due to an injury. My best wishes are with Dabang Delhi K.C. and I'm sure that the team will perform at its best and finish on the top," said Thakur, a former India captain and Padma Shri award winner.

Thakur will be leaving the bio-secure bubble at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru while Nitin Panwar will be available soon after the mandatory quarantine period.

Thakur was with the Tamil Thalaivas for three seasons before joining Daband Delhi K.C for Season 8.

He was a support raider for Naveen Kumar in the Delhi line-up but with Delhi struggling after Naveen got injured, the pressure was on him to carry Delhi. But he too got injured, thus forcing the team management to seek a replacement.

Dabang Delhi K.C will continue their PKL Season 8 campaign against Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

