PKL: Ashu Malik inspires Dabang Delhi KC to win over Puneri Paltan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Ashu Malik was once again in the forefront for Dabang Delhi KC as they secured a 30-26 victory over the Puneri Paltan in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium on Monday.

Ashu finished with 13 points to his name and completed his 14th Super 10 of the season as his team moved to fourth on the points table.

Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan began the clash on an equal footing, but Ashu Malik showed why he is among the best in the game as he gave his team an early lead. The Puneri Paltan were adept in the defensive department, but for every move from the defending champions, there was a strong response from the Dabang Delhi KC.

The watchful approach from both sides meant that the game went to the Do-Or-Die raids. As the first half came to a close, a lack of teeth from the raiding department of the Puneri Paltan showed itself as Akash Shinde was successfully tackled by Yogesh. Mohit Goyat pushed on for his side, but he didn't receive much support as the scoreline read 12-10 in favour of the Dabang Delhi KC, a release said.

As the second half began, a massive Super Raid from one of the best raiders this season - Ashu Malik - saw Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant and Aman off the mat. This reduced the Puneri Paltan to just two players, but from here, the defending champions worked hard to get themselves back in the game.

A Super Tackle by Abinesh Nadarajan got Ashu Malik, and then Akash Shinde's successful raid got Yogesh, making up for Ashu's five-point raid. Then Pankaj Mohite caught Gaurav Chillar, while Mohit Goyat tackled Naveen Kumar, putting pressure on the Season 8 PKL champions.

As the game came to a close, Ashu Malik completed his Super 10 with a running hand touch to eliminate Abinesh Nadarajan to the bench. But for every point that the Dabang Delhi KC. won, Puneri Paltan had an answer. They equalised the score with seven minutes left on the clash after Aman successfully tackled Ashu Malik, in what was their 12th tackle point of the night.

With the score at 21-21 with six minutes remaining, there was on separating the two teams. In a crucial moment of the game, Dadaso Pujari and Aman found themselves creeping into the lobby and out of the end line to give away two points. Ashu Malik then got Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat in another beautiful move, leaving Akash Shinde the only player from the Puneri Paltan on the mat.

With two minutes left to the final whistle, Akash Shinde was tackled as Dabang Delhi KC. inflicted the first All-Out of the match on the Puneri Paltan. The side coached by Joginder Narwal eventually won by points, prevailing in a very close match to the very end.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor