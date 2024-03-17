Player of the Match Chadwick Walton praises New York Superstar Strikers' Win and hopes to reach the finals

New Delhi, March 17 In a thrilling match against the Rajasthan Kings, the New York Superstar Strikers (NYSS) showcased their collective strength and determination, moving closer to their quest for the Legends Cricket Trophy Title.

The New York Superstar Strikers, led by the outstanding performance of Chadwick Walton, clinched victory with an impressive 7-wicket win. Walton, named Player of the Match for his exceptional score of 81 off just 29 balls, spearheaded the team's charge towards victory.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Walton emphasised the significance of teamwork, stating, "For us, it was a team effort. First reaching 153 and then finishing the match—it was a true team effort."

Asked about his seemingly unstoppable performance on the field, Walton humorously attributed it to skipping breakfast, showing his lighthearted approach to the game. "I didn't have any breakfast," Chadwick quipped, reflecting his ability to maintain a positive attitude even in the face of intense competition.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of cricket, Walton said, "Just falling short in a cricket match is part of the game. Not every time we step onto the field will we emerge victorious. But it was commendable to see we didn’t drop our heads and put in a brilliant performance."

Speaking about the unfortunate accident of Lahiru Thirimanne and missing him on the field, Chadwick shares, “Oh yes I did miss Lahiru out there and I wish for him to get well soon.”

Dedicating a message for fans, Chadwick shares, “Please keep supporting New York Superstar Strikers. We shall try and give our best in the finals when we reach there. Thanks for all the love.”

The Strikers continue to gather momentum in the Legends Cricket Trophy, fueled by their unwavering teamwork and individual brilliance. As they march forward in their pursuit of glory, fans can expect more electrifying performances from this dynamic team.

With each match, the NYSS are carving a path towards the finals, captivating audiences with their thrilling gameplay and unwavering determination. As the competition heats up, the team remains focused on their ultimate goal of securing the Legends League Title.

