Plimmer, Gaze headline New Zealand A squad for England tour

Christchurch, June 11 Opener Georgia Plimmer and wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze among the 15-member New Zealand A's squad for their white-ball tour of England, starting late June.

The squad features 11 players have played for New Zealand and will embark on a six-match tour to England later this month. The tour, comprising three List A one-dayers followed by three T20s, is the return leg of a bilateral A series reintroduced to NZC’s women’s pathway last year.

"The squad will depart on Saturday with their first One Day match in Derby on June 23. Assistant coach Brendon Donkers will name the team’s captains once the squad have assembled in England," New Zealand Cricket said.

Plimmer and wicketkeeper-batter Gaze headline a strong batting unit featuring Jess Watkin; recent international debutants Bella James and Polly Inglis, Emma McLeod, and Izzy Sharp.

Watkin, features off the back of a memorable summer in which she produced significant performances with bat and ball, leading her side to the Super Smash elimination final for the second year in a row.

Inglis, McLeod and Sharp made their White Ferns debut during the home series against Sri Lanka in March, alongside left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire.

The 21-one-year-old Illing burst onto the international scene taking an unbeaten two for 42 on debut during the first ODI against Sri Lanka, claiming the wicket of their captain Chamari Athapaththu in back-to-back matches.

Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold will lead the pace bowling unit alongside Emma Black and Amie Hucker and Illing.

Following consistent performances over recent domestic seasons, in-swinger

allrounder Nensi Patel will again get the opportunity to test herself at the next level, after featuring in New Zealand A’s one day series victory over England A last March.

The spin contingent includes allrounders Patel, Watkin and Devonshire as well as Anna Browning.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said A tours provided invaluable learning opportunities.

"We’re really excited to be sending this group of talented players to England. They’ll get the chance to further their game by facing a strong opponent in different conditions whilst getting a taste for what international touring is like. A tours are a key component of growing depth.

"Generating elevated playing opportunities is key for building experience and depth. It’s also an opportunity for us to assess high potential players at the next level and test their readiness for international cricket," said Green.

New Zealand A squad: Emma Black, Anna Browning, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Emma McLeod, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Sharp, Jess Watkin

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor