PM Modi congratulates Australia for winning CW, compliments Indian team

New Delhi, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Australian cricket Team for winning the World Cup tournament saying that their’s was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph.

He also complimented Travis Head for his remarkable game today.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Modi wrote on X.

He also greeted Team India saying g that your talent and through tournament was noteworthy.

"Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he said.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century.

Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor