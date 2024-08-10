PM Modi Calls Aman Sehrawat to Congratulate Him on Winning Bronze Medal at Paris 2024 Olympics (Watch Video)

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called wrestler Aman Sehrawat and congratuled him for securing a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Aman beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Speaking to Aman, PM Modi congratulated Aman and wished for his bright future. He also talked about how Aman has had an inspirational life, where he battled all the odds, including death of his parents, to make his way to the Olympic podium.

"You made the Chhatrasal Stadium your home. You are the youngest to win an Olympic medal for India. With such a long way ahead of you, you will surely fill this country with happiness," added the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Aman Sehrawat to congratulate him on winning the Bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/A2MGFYejEE — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Read Also | PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra Over Phone After Winning Silver Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Aman thanked PM Modi for the support of his government, saying, "This is all due to the support of my countrymen and your hard work."

The wrestler expressed disappointmente at missing out on the gold, saying that he will prepare and do his level best to get the top prize at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

To this, the PM said, "Leave aside the gold, silver and bronze medal. You have given the country a lot already and they are taking your name with pride."

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as

Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

With this, India now has a silver and five bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, giving them a total of six medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor